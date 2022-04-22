Man stabbed outside Lake County bar

A man was assaulted early Friday morning outside a bar in Lake County, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was stabbed at some point during the altercation, which involved several people, Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Laura Berlin said. The incident occurred at Maynard’s Sports Bar in Lower Lake.

Deputies responded at about 2 a.m. to Adventist Health Hospital in Clearlake after the hospital reported a man was being treated for stab wounds, she said.

The major crimes unit is investigating the case and asks that anyone with information about the incident contact Detective Jeff Mora at 707-262-4224 or by email at jeffrey.mora@lakecountyca.gov.

