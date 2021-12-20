Man stabs San Diego police dog, second time in a year

A man who stabbed a San Diego police dog in January did it again Friday morning, this time stabbing a second dog during a standoff with police, authorities said.

Dedrick Jones, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, harming a police dog, resisting an officer, making criminal threats and animal cruelty, jail records show.

According to a news release, on Friday morning police were responding to a call about vandalism on Riley Street near Napa Street in Mission Valley. When officers arrived they saw Jones swinging a knife.

Police said officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but Jones did not cooperate, at one point climbing atop a parked car. The police account said that Jones stepped off the car and came toward officers with the knife.

The officers, who were not identified, used less-lethal weapons to halt Jones, including releasing the dog, Hondo. The animal was stabbed twice before police were able to subdue Jones and arrest him.

The release said Hondo was being treated at a veterinary hospital and is expected to survive his wounds.

According to police, Jones was involved in a four-hour standoff in Midway District last January. Police had been called to a trespassing call on Barnett Avenue near Interstate 5. When they attempted to handcuff Jones he punched one officer and ran away, jumping on top of a shipping container while armed with two knives.

Police negotiators wee eventually able to convince him to come down, but Jones refused to give up the knife. Police then released the canine Titan. Jones stabbed the dog before he was subdued and arrested by police.

Titan needed 100 stitches and had part of his colon removed, according to the news release. Jones pleaded guilty in April to felony animal cruelty and assault on a police officer. Sentenced to a year in jail, he was released in June, based on the credits he earned for time served while awaiting his case to conclude, police said.

Police Chief David Nisleit blasted that outcome in a statement in the news release. "Our system must do a better job holding violent offenders accountable," he said. "It is ironic and tragic that the man who had the gall to stab a police dog in January committed the same crime just months later. This suspect must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law so that he will not have the opportunity to cause further harm."