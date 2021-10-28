Man stranded in Santa Rosa pond since Sunday rescued from flooding on Thursday

A man who had apparently been stranded in a marshy Santa Rosa pond for four days since Sunday’s torrential rains was rescued and hospitalized Thursday.

Santa Rosa Fire Department received a 911 call around 9:17 a.m. Thursday from a man photographing birds who saw someone stuck in the mud at Delta Pond off Willowside Road between Santa Rosa Creek and Laguna De Santa Rosa, said Battalion Chief Matt Dahl.

Three engines, a ladder truck and the department’s Swiftwater Team responded and found the man standing in waste-deep water in a semi-wooded flooded area of the pond, where a number of trees and fence posts were underwater.

The crew put on dry suits and set out on an inflatable boat to transport him back to dry land and send him to a local hospital.

The man said he had been there since Sunday and was too afraid to move because the water deepened in every direction.

He had gotten stranded on the day that the weekend’s storm shattered city records for rainfall received in one day and caused severe flooding all over the county, warranting a handful of water rescues from the fire department.

Dahl said this was the first water rescue since Sunday that he was aware of.

“He seemed relatively alert,” Dahl said, and was able to walk to an ambulance on his own.

Officials had not determined how the man wound up there. They also were unable to provide his name or city of residence.

The rescue took about 20 minutes and “worked out well and went pretty smooth,” Dahl said.

