Man struck by pickup truck on Bohemian Highway dies

A man who was struck by a pickup truck Saturday night as he was walking on Bohemian Highway near Occidental Camp Meeker Road has died.

Miles Chenoweth, 29, of Sebastopol suffered mortal injuries in the 10:17 p.m. crash and died Monday.

Chenoweth was walking north on Bohemian Highway with a friend when a 1991 Toyota pickup truck, also headed north, struck him, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The friend, walking to Chenoweth’s right, was not injured.

The truck driver, Jeremy Raikes, 83, of Monte Rio, told the CHP he didn’t see Chenoweth until the collision. The CHP said Raikes was not driving under the influence.

Chenoweth was in the area attending an event.

He was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by Reach helicopter with serious injuries.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP at 707-588-1400.

