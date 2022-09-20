Man dies after being struck by two vehicles on Todd Road

A man died Monday morning after he was hit by two vehicles, including a dump truck, on a road south of Santa Rosa.

The collisions were reported about 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue, west of Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation showed the man “was hunched over or crawling in the roadway” when he was struck by an eastbound dump truck, according to the CHP.

Afterward, he was hit by a Chevrolet truck that was heading west.

Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead. His name had yet to be released Monday night.

The scene was just west of the Todd Road overpass where Caltrans crews are repairing railings. It wasn’t immediately clear if the work site was a factor in the collisions.

Other details were not released and the CHP ask that anyone with information about this incident call investigators at 707-588-1400.

