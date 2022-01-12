Man suspected of breaking into Santa Rosa home, waking up sleeping family

Santa Rosa police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a home on the west side of the city Tuesday night while a family was home.

Several of the family members called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. and told authorities that a stranger had forced his way inside their home in the 200 block of Amador Drive, according to police. They said the intruder had come in through a locked door on the garage.

The man “was heard banging inside the kitchen area before trying bedroom doors and yelling for an unknown female,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Facebook post.

He then left out the front door while some of the family members were “yelling for help” on the line with 911 dispatchers.

All six family members had been in bedrooms when the man broke in and four sleeping children were woken up by the disturbance, police said. Nobody was injured during the break-in.

When police arrived, they found a man about a block away near Wellesley Court who matched the description of the man that the family members gave 911 dispatchers, the department said.

Frank Downing, 40, who police described as a transient, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary and violating parole. He was on probation for resisting arrest and weapons charges, according to police.

Downing remained in custody on Wednesday in lieu of $50,000 bail, jail records show. He was scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators later found damage to a door leading to the home’s garage and keys suspected of belonging to Downing on the ground, police said.

Downing was “positively identified by the victims as the same individual who had forced entry into the home,” police said.

