Man suspected of DUI in head-on Lakeville Highway crash

A Connecticut man was arrested early Monday after he was suspected of seriously injuring a Davis man in a head-on crash on Lakeville Highway outside Petaluma.

David Aspegren Jr., 37, of Ashford, Conn., was driving a Chevrolet Impala southbound on Lakeville Highway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he allowed his car to cross into the opposing lane, according to the CHP.

Aspegren’s Impala slammed into a Ford Focus being driven north by a 22-year-old man south of Stage Gulch Road. That driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to extricated by emergency workers, Officer David deRutte said.

The Ford driver was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition. His name wasn’t released by the CHP.

Aspegren was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital, treated and cleared for booking, deRutte said.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony driving while impaired and other charges. He was being held on $100,000 bail and was expected in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.