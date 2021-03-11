Man suspected of firing gun at 19-year-old woman on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

Authorities detained a male motorist on suspicion of firing gunshots at a 19-year-old woman in another vehicle on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa early Thursday morning, the CHP said.

The woman was not injured by the gunfire, which left two bullet holes in the side of her car.

The suspect, who was not initially identified by authorities, appeared to have intentionally targeted the woman, said CHP Officer John Fransen. The nature of their relationship was not immediately clear, Fransen said.

Officers went to the scene of the gunfire at Highway 101 near Mendocino Avenue at around 2 a.m. They closed the northbound lanes of the highway between Mendocino Avenue and Mark West Springs Road until about 5 a.m.

CHP officers and Petaluma police later found and detained the suspect in Petaluma. CHP was questioning the suspect Thursday morning, Fransen said.

The incident is still under investigation. CHP asks anyone with information about the incident to call a tipline at 707-917-4491.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian