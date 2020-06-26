Man suspected of intentionally setting 2 Lake County fires arrested

A Lake County man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of setting two grass fires in Clearlake Oaks, Cal Fire said Thursday.

Joseph Edward Calia, 28, was booked into the Lake County Jail on two counts of arson, Cal Fire said in a news release. He was held on $100,000 bail.

Firefighters were dispatched to a grass fire off New Long Valley Road in Clearlake Oaks just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire said. When crews arrived, they found two separate fires and quickly knocked them down.

Firefighters saw an individual in the area and requested assistance from Cal Fire law enforcement and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s deputy detained the person — later identified as Calia — until Cal Fire law enforcement arrived. After an investigation, officials suspected that Calia intentionally set both fires and subsequently arrested him, Cal Fire said.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.