ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 17, 2023, 8:55AM
IRVINE — A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his father was found dead at the home they shared in Southern California, authorities said Sunday.

Officers responded Saturday morning after a friend reported that the victim hadn't shown up for work, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.

The friend called 911 after encountering the victim's son, “who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside,” the police statement said.

Police entered the home and found 69-year-old Bruce Shipper dead inside, the statement said.

The victim's son, Tyler Shipper, could face a murder charge, officials said. It wasn't known Sunday if he has an attorney.

Police recovered a knife suspected of being used in the crime, the statement said.

