Santa Rosa man suspected of shooting at wife arrested

A man suspected of shooting at his wife in their Santa Rosa home was arrested Thursday evening.

Michael Brown, 66, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, criminal threats and willful and negligent discharge of a firearm, Santa Rosa police said in a news release.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a possible shooting at a mobile home inside of the Santa Rosa Village Mobile Home Park at 4001 Sonoma Highway. A woman had called 911 and said that her husband just shot his gun inside their home, but she was uninjured, police said.

When officers arrived, the woman told them that her husband, identified as Brown, had recently been depressed and was not acting like himself, police said.

Brown had asked his wife to step out of her room into the hallway and talk to him. When she did, he pointed a black handgun at her, police alleged. She quickly got out of the way, and she heard a single gunshot as she fled the house.

Officers called Brown on the phone, and he admitted to pointing the gun toward his wife and shooting in her direction, police said. An officer convinced him to step outside unarmed, and Brown was taken into custody without incident.

Officers found the weapon — a black Sig Sauer .380 automatic handgun — inside the mobile home. They also found the casing to the bullet that was fired, and a hole in the north wall of the home. Officers also checked the neighboring home and discovered that the bullet had struck that residence as well, but no one was injured.