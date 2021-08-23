Man to stand trial in sexual assaults of Altimira Middle School students

A trial date has been set in the case of Jesse Granados-Lopez, the Boyes-area man facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from a Jan. 7, 2020 incident in the Altimira Middle School neighborhood of the Springs.

On Sept. 14, Granados-Lopez will appear before the Honorable Shelly J. Averill in county court, facing 19 charges filed for a dozen criminal violations. According to court records, he allegedly attempted to kidnap one young Altimira student and succeeded in abducting a second, whom he sexually assaulted. Both girls were under 14 years of age.

Granados-Lopez, now 50, was apprehended that same day and has been in the Main Adult Detention Facility in Santa Rosa ever since, on five felony charges with multiple enhancements, a misdemeanor and an infraction. There was no bail set.

He will next appear in court on Sept. 14 at 8:30 a.m. when proceedings for a jury trial will begin.