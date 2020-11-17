Man walking his dog struck, killed by van in Cotati

A man walking his dog near a Cotati park was struck and killed by a van Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash, which blocked traffic for several hours, was reported at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Macklin Drive at the southern edge of Helen Putnam Park, located off Old Redwood Highway, Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish said.

Officers found the man lying in the intersection near the entrance to the park, Parish said. He was declared dead at the scene, though his dog was uninjured.

Police withheld his name Monday afternoon until his family could be notified.

The van was adorned with the logo for Dr. Handyman, a Rohnert Park home repair and maintenance company. The driver, who was uninjured, stopped and was cooperating with police, Parish said.

An investigation into the crash shut down the intersection until about 4:30 p.m.

Parish said he didn’t know exactly where or in what direction the man was walking when he was struck by the van, which was headed west on Myrtle Avenue.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and going door-to-door to see if the accident was captured on home surveillance cameras, Parish said.

