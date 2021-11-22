Subscribe

Man walking on Highway 101 hit by SUV in Petaluma

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 22, 2021, 1:54PM
Updated 51 minutes ago

A Penngrove man was hospitalized with severe injuries Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV while walking toward oncoming traffic on Highway 101 in Petaluma, according to the CHP.

The 33-year-old man was hit by a driver in a Toyota Rav4 at about 11:30 p.m. near the Petaluma Boulevard North exit, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

He had been walking north in the right lane on the southbound side of the highway, deRutte said.

Authorities temporarily closed one of the southbound lanes and took the man to a hospital.

The driver who hit the man pulled over immediately following the collision, according to deRutte.

The CHP did not know the man’s condition on Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette