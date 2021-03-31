Man wanted in deadly Santa Rosa homeless camp attack arrested

A man suspected of fatally hitting a woman with a car at a Santa Rosa homeless camp last week in an attempt to strike a man he was feuding with was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he was spotted near Sacramento.

Clifford Adams, 53, was seen at about 5 p.m. walking on Walnut Avenue near Madison Avenue, located in a North Highlands neighborhood northeast of Sacramento, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

A fugitive recovery team based out of Sacramento County recognized Adams from photos and other information shared by Santa Rosa police regarding the March 23 fatal hit-and-run crash, in which Adams was named by police as the primary suspect, Mahurin said.

Detectives had issued an arrest warrant for Adams after he ran from the scene of the crash, Mahurin said. The Sonoma County Alliance had offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Adams’ arrest.

“They were able to detain him and he was cooperative,” Mahurin said of the Sacramento County team. “Once they determined he was wanted, he was arrested and there were no issues with his arrest.”

Mahurin said the group that apprehended Adams would not be eligible for the reward money.

Adams’ arrest follows the official identification of Kellie Jones, 43, as the woman who died in the crash at a homeless encampment near Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood.

Police suspect Adams and another man were fighting late that night at the edge of the camp along Roberts Avenue moments before Adams intentionally drove his car toward the man, striking him and causing leg injuries.

Jones, who was standing nearby, was also hit. She was pinned beneath the car, where she died.

Family and friends said Jones was a mother of two who grew up in Sonoma County. She had been homeless for several years and had been living at the Roberts Avenue encampment for about a month, they said.

The group Sonoma County Acts of Kindness has launched an online fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/23dquw40dc to raise money for a memorial service for Jones and to benefit her family.

Adams had eluded police the night of the crash and up until Tuesday afternoon despite detectives’ attempts to locate him.

Adams, who faces homicide and attempted homicide charges, will be booked into the Sacramento Main Jail on the arrest warrant before he is eventually transferred to the Sonoma County Jail for an arraignment, a process that could take several days, Mahurin said.

It was unclear how Adams ended up in the Sacramento area as of Tuesday afternoon, Mahurin said.

