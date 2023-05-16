The motorcyclist who died Friday after losing control and crashing into a fence on State Route 116 was identified early this week by officials.

Lawrence Campbell Jr., 60, of Vallejo, was traveling eastbound about 4:20 p.m. along the highway when he took a curve too quickly and went off the road near Riscioni Road, California Highway Patrol officer David deRutte said.

He was thrown from the motorcycle, and first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Campbell was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Unit.

California Highway Patrol is encouraging anyone with information about the crash to contact the Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

