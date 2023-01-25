The man who died after catching fire in Santa Rosa over the weekend has been identified by authorities.

Christopher Mardirosian was identified Wednesday by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Unit.

Mardirosian, 54, was a homeless person who mainly resided in Santa Rosa, according to Deputy Rob Dillion, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Police found Mardirosian, 54, Saturday morning after flames were reported behind a business in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, just south of Highway 12.

The man was on fire when officials arrived at the scene. He was pronounced dead after flames were extinguished.

Using surveillance footage, an early investigation showed Mardirosian may have been doing narcotics, possibly fentanyl, when he fell to the ground and passed out.

Then, it appeared the flame from a lighter came into contact with a flammable gel that was on the man’s hands or clothing, according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

The gel was chafing fuel, which comes in small cans and is typically used to heat food, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Saturday.

The fire appeared to be accidental and no foul play is suspected, police said.

