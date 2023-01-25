Man who died after catching fire in Santa Rosa identified

Police found the man Saturday after flames were reported behind a business on Santa Rosa Avenue.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 25, 2023, 9:11AM
Updated 3 minutes ago

The man who died after catching fire in Santa Rosa over the weekend has been identified by authorities.

Christopher Mardirosian was identified Wednesday by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Unit.

Mardirosian, 54, was a homeless person who mainly resided in Santa Rosa, according to Deputy Rob Dillion, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Police found Mardirosian, 54, Saturday morning after flames were reported behind a business in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, just south of Highway 12.

The man was on fire when officials arrived at the scene. He was pronounced dead after flames were extinguished.

Using surveillance footage, an early investigation showed Mardirosian may have been doing narcotics, possibly fentanyl, when he fell to the ground and passed out.

Then, it appeared the flame from a lighter came into contact with a flammable gel that was on the man’s hands or clothing, according to a news release from Santa Rosa police.

The gel was chafing fuel, which comes in small cans and is typically used to heat food, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Saturday.

The fire appeared to be accidental and no foul play is suspected, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor