Authorities identified a Santa Rosa man Monday who died after his vehicle crashed into a large redwood tree early Sunday in Cotati.

Peter Madjar, 56, was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

Madjar was driving south on Highway 101 just before 3:25 a.m. when his Honda Civic drifted off the road south of West Sierra Avenue, and crashed into a freeway sign and a tree.

California Highway Patrol responded to the collision and found Madjar unresponsive and trapped in the driver’s seat.

The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District removed Madjar, who had suffered major injuries, from the sedan.

He was rushed to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CHP is still determining the cause of the collision, Officer David deRutte said Monday.

Anyone who has information regarding the crash is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.

