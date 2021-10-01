Subscribe

Man who died in head-on crash on Highway 12 near Santa Rosa identified

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 1, 2021, 2:14PM
A man who died in a head-on collision on Highway 12 west of Santa Rosa Wednesday morning has been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Horacio Vigil, 42, of Santa Rosa was killed in the crash, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Vigil was driving a blue GMC Sierra pickup when he drifted into the opposite lane and crashed into Randall Peters, 67, of Healdsburg, who was driving a Chevrolet flatbed truck, around 10:30 a.m. east of Irwin Lane, said California Highway Patrol spokesperson David DeRutte.

Peters was rushed to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries and was in the intensive care unit as of Friday afternoon, according to his niece, Nichole Van.

Investigators ruled out the driver of the Chevrolet as the cause of the collision, DeRutte said.

They have not ruled out if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash closed the roadway in both directions for more than three hours.

