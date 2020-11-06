Man who died in Highway 12 crash ID’d

A Santa Rosa man was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office as the person who died in a head-on crash on Highway 12 west of Santa Rosa earlier this week.

Christopher Blanchard, 26, was driving east on the highway near Merced Avenue in a green Honda Civic Monday when his car crossed over to the opposite lane of traffic and collided with a Ford F-250 truck, authorities said.

Blanchard was pronounced dead at the scene, while two people in the Ford suffered minor injures and were rushed to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The crash, which was reported at 11:48 a.m., prompted the closure of a portion of Highway 12 for several hours.

