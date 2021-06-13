Man who died in Highway 37 motorcycle crash identified

The motorcyclist who died the evening of June 9 after a four-vehicle wreck on Highway 37 near Sonoma has been identified as a Vallejo man, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen Glenn Sison Joson, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported around 7 p.m. on June 9 just west of the Richard “Fresh Air” Janson Bridge over Sonoma Creek.

Joson, who was heading east on his motorcycle, slowed as he approached a traffic backup, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 38-year-old Vallejo man driving a Chevrolet Express van hit the motorcycle from behind, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.

The motorcycle was knocked off the road and it slid down an embankment, Barclay said.

The van then crashed into the back of a Hyundai Sonata and the Sonata hit a Dodge Ram pickup from behind, Barclay said. The van and the Sonata also slid down the embankment but did not overturn, he said.

A nearby CHP helicopter landed at the crash site and discovered the motorcyclist lying in thick brush. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Barclay said.

A 66-year-old woman, who was driving the Sonata, was taken to a hospital.

Nobody involved is suspected of intoxicated driving, Barclay said.

