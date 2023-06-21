Man who drove into Santa Rosa homeless camp, killing 1 sentenced to life in prison

A Santa Rosa man who purposefully drove his vehicle into a homeless camp two years ago in an attempt to kill a man, but instead killed a 43-year-old homeless woman, will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

During a 45-minute hearing in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, Judge Troye Shaffer sentenced Clifford Adams, 56, to 100 years to life in prison for killing Kellie Jones on March 23, 2021.

Jones’ father addressed Adams prior to Shaffer handing down Adams’ sentence.

Adams sat emotionless during the proceedings, even as he listened to the victim’s father.

“I lost my baby girl that night,” Fortuna resident George Jones told Adams. “She’s all I had.”

On Dec. 12, a Sonoma County jury convicted Adams of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

Adams has prior felony convictions that date back to 1988 in three states. They include convictions for robbery in 1988 in San Francisco and in 1993 in San Mateo County, plus an assault with a firearm conviction, also in San Mateo County in 1993.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Lukas called Adams “the definition of a serious offender.”

His defense attorney, Gabriel Quinnan, countered that his client had a rough childhood after being abandoned by his mother. He maintained that Adams, who did not speak on his own behalf during the sentencing, was friends with Kellie Jones and recognized she was an “unintended consequence” of his actions.

“To this day, he is still expressing remorse,” Quinnan told Shaffer.

About a dozen of Jones’ friends and family members attended the sentencing hearing and one of them applauded when Shaffer issued Adams’ sentence.

George Jones held back tears as he addressed Adams. Afterward, outside the courtroom, he was still emotional and fought back his grief as he told The Press Democrat that he believed justice had been served.

In a statement issued later Tuesday, Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said, “Adams’s act of retaliation caused a completely innocent victim to be killed. (Tuesday’s) sentence appropriately accounts for the gravity of Adams’s actions and his decades-long life of crime. Although nothing can bring Ms. Jones back, hopefully today’s lengthy prison sentence will bring her loved ones some semblance of justice.”

Adams’ actions stemmed from a dispute he had with a man, identified in court records and testimony as Michael Sullivan-Snell, over a backpack.

Officials described Sullivan-Snell as homeless and Adams as a transient, who moved from place to place.

A trial brief showed the two had been friends until Sullivan-Snell found and refused to return a backpack that belonged to Adams’ girlfriend.

Their fractured relationship took another turn, officials said, when Sullivan-Snell punched Adams, who’d been sitting in his 2005 Acura RL on Roberts Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Quinnan, Adams’ attorney, emphasized that his client was in a vulnerable position and provoked into defending himself after feeling threatened.

Adams was armed with a sheathed machete as the two fought but he soon drove away while being mocked by Sullivan-Snell, who briefly followed on a bicycle, officials said.

According to court records, on March 23, 2021, Sullivan-Snell met with Kellie Jones at the encampment.

They sat next to each other on a mattress and Kellie Jones was using a coloring book when Adams showed up. He was about 20 to 30 yards away with his headlights focused on the pair and he began driving toward them.

Adams ran over Sullivan-Snell’s leg, fracturing it, according to court documents.

Kellie Jones, however, was pinned under the car and later pronounced dead at the scene.

In court Tuesday, George Jones said he lost his daughter “over a lousy backpack.”

He said he used to drive down from Humboldt County to visit her, “but I can’t do that no more.”

