Subscribe

Man who fatally drove off Highway 1 cliff near San Francisco identified

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 17, 2021, 8:18AM

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities have identified a man who died after his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach more than 200 feet (60 meters) below.

The San Mateo County coroner's office identified the driver on Thursday as 73-year-old San Francisco resident Anthony Colonnese Jr., the San Francisco Chronicle reported. He was the lone person in the vehicle when it went drove off of Highway 1 on Wednesday.

Responding authorities used a drone to locate Colonnese Jr. who was found ejected from the vehicle, said Mark Andrews, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. He was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities briefly closed a stretch of the highway to accommodate emergency vehicles. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The area of steep cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean is known as Devil’s Slide.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette