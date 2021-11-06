Man who played key role in Coffey Park rebuild after Tubbs fire arrested on suspicion of gun, drugs, evading police charges

Ronnie Duvall remembers Thanksgiving of 2018. He and John Allen got up before 3 a.m. to drive the 160 miles from Santa Rosa to Paradise, devastated two weeks earlier by the Camp fire.

They brought along a large Christmas tree. With help from members of the CHP, they set it at the town entrance with a sign that said “Paradise Strong, We are With You, from #CoffeyParkStrong.”

Not quite three years later, Allen once again found himself surrounded by law enforcement. This time they weren’t trying to help him. Allen, the former chief operating officer at Santa Rosa-based APM Homes, and a director of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, was arrested on Oct. 25 by Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives. Searching his home, detectives found a .45-caliber pistol, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The 38-year-old was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on eight charges, four of them felonies, including evading police with disregard for safety, possession of drugs while armed and a being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He remains in the county jail with no bail.

Allen was wanted on warrants in Sonoma, Marin and Nevada counties and in Reno, Nevada, on several charges, including evading police.

In September, according Sgt. Juan Valencia, a man police identified as Allen had led deputies on a chase through the Sonoma Valley. Deputies terminated the pursuit because the suspect was driving recklessly. On the day he was detained, detectives monitored Allen as he drove around Santa Rosa, waiting for “a safe time to arrest him” because of his history of fleeing law enforcement.

Like nearly everyone in Coffey Park who knew Allen — or thought they knew him — Duvall was blindsided by the news of his arrest. Upon learning about it, he recalled thinking: This is not possible.

“I don’t know who he is now,” said Duvall. “But the John I knew, the one I met in 2017, was a caring, compassionate, driven person.”

On the Thanksgiving Day they drove to Paradise, for instance, Allen brought $5,000 worth of gift cards from Sonoma-area businesses, and handed them out to those in need. Then he and Duvall volunteered at places where fire survivors were being fed.

They made that trip, giving up their own holidays, at a time both were deeply involved in rebuilding Coffey Park. As a professional builder himself, Allen dispensed advice on how to deal with contractors. “He was a sharp guy who knew a lot about the building process, and was willing to share it,” recalled Anne Barbour, ex-vice president of Coffey Strong.

“John had a heart of gold. He was a catalyst, and a huge reason Coffey Park recovered swiftly.”

He also put in countless hours of physical labor. “You’d see him out on Hopper Avenue at 9 p.m., whacking weeds,” Barbour said. Allen seemed inspired by the holidays in particular, and worked hard with Duvall to string lights and otherwise illuminate the scarred neighborhood, giving rise to a new tradition called Christmas In Coffey Park.

Steve Rahmn, former president of Coffey Strong, recalls the time Allen asked the Zamboni driver at Snoopy’s Home Ice to take a few dozen extra laps around the rink. They put those ice shavings in a pickup truck, then dumped them on Amanda Place, so kids would have snow for Christmas.

“John had a heart of gold,” Rahmn said. “He was a catalyst, and a huge reason Coffey Park recovered swiftly.”

Some of his acquaintances believe that the tireless, generous man they worked with began a downward spiral after suffering several losses in his personal life. (Speaking through a receptionist at the Sonoma County Jail, Allen declined an interview Friday.)

While Allen was known to guard his privacy, he did share with Rahmn, after a Coffey Strong meeting in 2018 or 2019 — Rahmn can’t remember precisely — that “my wife passed away yesterday.”

Allen was also rocked by the unexpected death, in March 2018, of Glen Ghilotti, a member of the prominent North Bay construction family whom he had described as “a father figure.”

“He hung in there, hung in there, hung in there, and then just fell apart. He became someone else.”

“I don’t know if he had a drug problem before, but it definitely wasn’t clear to any of us that he did,” said Barbour.

“He hung in there, hung in there, hung in there, and then just fell apart. He became someone else.”

The Coffey Strong contingent saw little of Allen after he resigned from the group on Oct. 17, 2019. On Thursday, Rahmn read an excerpt from the letter Allen composed for that occasion:

“I am very grateful for the time I’ve spent on our team, and the professional relationships I’ve built. It’s been a pleasure working with you, and I hope our paths cross again in the future.”

Allen stepped away from Coffey Strong three weeks after parting ways with APM Homes, whose president, Aaron Matz, did not respond to a voicemail Friday.

The collection of photos on that company’s Facebook page features one reminder after another of how far, and quickly, Allen has fallen. There he is in one snapshot at the state Capitol, advocating for fire survivors, several feet from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In another he stands, microphone in hand, speaking to fire survivors on a separate trip to Paradise.

It’s hard for Coffey Park people to grasp that the guy giving the thumbs up while cruising in his Craftsman rider mower in the neighborhood’s July 4th parade stands accused of evading police on several different occasions.

Duvall suspects that Allen dealt with his grief by throwing himself into recovery work, into helping others. He drew strength from “within the community, from helping,” he said.

Rahmn also believes that performing all that service filled a hole for Allen — “it was his therapy.”

The Coffey Park rebuild clipped along a rapid pace. There came a time when the need for help was not as great, said Duvall. “That might have been with the weight of his loss really hit him.

“If you’re guilty of a crime, you need to be punished, bottom line,” he added. “But that doesn’t change who you were, before you fell into whatever trap you became trapped in.

“I knew the person I knew. John was shining light in our community.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.