A look back: Man who shot, killed unarmed Native American activist acquitted by all-white jury in 1973

Mohawk activist Richard Oakes was unarmed when he was fatally shot through the heart at close range on Sept. 20, 1972, by Michael Morgan, the white manager of the YMCA camp in Annapolis.

Morgan claimed Oakes jumped to attack him on Sept. 20, 1972. Morgan was charged with voluntary manslaughter, and he claimed he shot Oakes in self-defense.

A few days before the slaying in northeast Sonoma County, Morgan allegedly said Oakes was a “troublemaker” who was “half crazy and that he’d be better off dead,” according to testimony a month later from Frank Owen Greer, a San Francisco visitor to the camp.

Oakes had a reputation for protest, but it was peaceful. When he was 27, he led the Native American occupation of Alcatraz in 1969, and his leadership drew thousands of to the island.

“With the older Indian rapidly vanishing, unless we take action right away the real Indian culture will be lost forever,” Oakes told the Petaluma Argus-Courier in 1970.

Oakes had a lifelong dream of starting an Indian nation, where Native American tribes could come together as one nation. He was interviewed frequently by news media for his bold ideas on social and economic justice and plans during the “Red Power” movement.

He was arrested that year when he and some friends set up a barricade at Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs and Tin Barn roads, which ran through the Kashia reservation in Sonoma County, and demanded a “toll” of $1 per car. They collected $8 before being arrested.

It was on that same road, Skaggs Springs, that Oakes was fatally shot by Michael Morgan, YMCA camp manager, who told authorities that Oakes jumped from behind a redwood tree at the camp entrance and threatened to kill him. The two men had disagreements in the days leading up to the shooting over Morgan’s handling of a Native American youth accused of stealing horses from the camp.

“Oakes crouched down like he was going to pull a knife and I kept backing up … I said ‘Forget it. Stay Away.’ Richard took two strides toward me and I fired,” Morgan said, according to a 1973 Press Democrat report.

During the trial, Oakes’s widow Anne, a Kashia Pomo tribe member, claimed he was unable to aggressively attack due to severe injuries he sustained from a beating that left him with double vision and unable to walk properly for some time, according to Press Democrat reports.

An all-white jury found Morgan not guilty. After the verdict was read, Anne Oakes reportedly left the courtroom quietly before returning five minutes later in tears, crying to Deputy District Attorney Ed Krug, “This is a white man’s justice…”

“I did my best, Anne,” Krug told her.

After the trial Anne Oakes told the Press Democrat, “I'm not bitter. I'm hurt. In a case like this, if an Indian had shot a white man, do you think they would have come out with the same verdict?”

Jurors didn’t talk to the press but they did talk to Krug.

“They thought Morgan overreacted, but with Oakes reputation in mind and the threats, they thought they might have reacted the same,” Krug said of the jurors’ reasoning.

Friends of Richard Oakes described him as an intelligent man who loved his family and cared deeply for the plight of his people.

Oakes was 30 when he died. His 79th birthday is on May 22.