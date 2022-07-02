Man who threatened to kill his wife shot, killed by Sacramento police in South Land Park

A 75-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning by Sacramento police during a domestic violence call in South Land Park.

The incident unfolded beginning about 12:15 a.m., when officers were called to a home on the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way near 32nd Avenue for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers found the man armed with two knifes and began to try and de-escalate the situation for more than 10 minutes. But the man, according to police, remained armed and “moved inside the bathroom and assaulted his wife.”

Police rushed into the home as the woman was heard screaming. When police confronted the man, one officer fired their duty weapon, according to the department’s news release.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman and officers were not injured in the exchange.

The department’s Homicide Unit and Internal Affairs Division is investigating the shooting. The Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are providing oversight by monitoring the investigation, police said.

In accordance with the city’s use-of-force policy and state law, body camera video and audio associated with the shooting will be released within 30 days. Police officials said detectives were in the process of identifying and retrieving video associated with the shooting.