He said national trends and the county’s “experience” — the string of costly lawsuits and settlements — have contributed to an increase in actuarial-determined levels needed for self-insurance and to excess insurance premiums.

“Because the insurance is based on factors both outside and inside the county, it is not possible to say what the direct impact on future rates will be from one settlement,” Bruland said.

Sonoma County is self-insured for liability and maintains a balance for potential claims during the year, according to Peter Bruland, a deputy Sonoma County administrator who serves as the county’s budget chief.

Five of the county’s largest settlements since 2018 ranged from $1.7 million to the record $3.8 million paid out to the family of David Ward , a Bloomfield man who died after he was shocked with a Taser and deputy put him in a neckhold.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office saw a $2.7 million increase, or a 46% rise, in annual insurance premiums in 2020 following multimillion-dollar settlements stemming from excessive force claims against the department going back nearly a decade.

Five weeks after settling a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sonoma County and two sheriff’s deputies for $1.35 million, Jason Anglero-Wyrick was driving out of the county for good when a sheriff’s deputy pulled him over and detained him.

He says it was a vindictive parting shot.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says it was just a coincidence.

The two sides agree on these facts, however: On the evening of Feb. 9, a deputy pulled over Anglero-Wyrick and his wife, Naustachia Green, on River Road in Fulton, just north of Santa Rosa.

The 56-minute stop involved several deputies and resulted in Anglero-Wyrick being taken into custody — in handcuffs, he said — and then treated by paramedics for a panic attack before he was released with a ticket for a traffic violation and driving on a suspended license.

In the post-George Floyd era when seemingly every police stop is potentially in the spotlight, the case illustrates the depth of distrust between minority communities — Anglero-Wyrick is Black — and a sheriff’s office and county that have paid out millions of dollars to settle wrongful-death and excessive-force claims in the past five years.

Floyd’s 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers spurred a nationwide reckoning with police brutality, fueling new calls for transparency and accountability.

“I honestly felt like it was the biggest setup and ambush of my life and that they were going to kill me right then,” said Anglero-Wyrick.

Sheriff’s officials say they pulled Anglero-Wyrick over for an unsafe lane change, and that he and his wife became agitated and were obstructing traffic on a busy section of River Road near Fulton Road at rush hour.

The deputy “did not know the driver was Mr. Anglero-Wyrick” at the time of the stop, a statement issued by the department said.

Sheriff’s officials say the department has body-worn video camera footage from the incident that supports their version of events. However, they refused to immediately release it on the record — which would make it an official or attributable statement — even though there is no legal prohibition against doing so.

Sheriff Eddie Engram was unavailable for an interview Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday about the traffic stop and settlement with Anglero-Wyrick. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said he was attending a training event Wednesday.

Izaak Schwaiger, Anglero-Wyrick’s attorney, called the Feb. 9 traffic stop a “footnote to Jason’s case.” He was referencing an excessive force suit filed in 2021 after the April 4, 2020, encounter outside his Graton home, when he was stunned with a Taser by one deputy and mauled by sheriff’s dog that ignored another deputy’s commands to let go.

The 90-second attack left him with long-term injuries that required multiple surgeries. After initially charging him with resisting arrest, prosecutors dropped their case, citing insufficient evidence.

The traffic stop last Thursday came a day before the first news reports last week about his settlement.

According to Anglero-Wyrick, he and Green were driving in separate vehicles through Fulton on River Road before 6 p.m. Anglero-Wyrick was in a car leading Green who was following in a U-Haul box truck.

Near the intersection with Fulton Road, Anglero-Wyrick said he saw flashing police lights appear behind the U-Haul.

Both vehicles pulled over. Thinking the officer was pulling over his wife, Anglero-Wyrick said he got out of the car to tell the officer they were traveling together.

Anglero-Wyrick said the officer then had both Anglero-Wyrick and Green stand to the side and asked Anglero-Wyrick his name, which he provided. Anglero-Wyrick said the officer asked for his name multiple times over the next minutes but did not write it down or radio it in.

The officer declined Anglero-Wyrick’s request to get his cellphone from his vehicle to record the incident and call his daughters, and informed Anglero-Wyrick and Green they were being detained but did not specify why, Anglero-Wyrick said.

That’s when Anglero-Wyrick said he and Green began seeking help from passing motorists — asking them to stop and record what was happening, he said.

After 15 minutes had passed without any progress in the traffic stop, Anglero-Wyrick said he tried to get back in his car, but the officer stopped him, reaching for his gun holster and unsnapping it, he said.

“He's not writing a ticket. He’s not gathering information. He’s not getting Naustachia’s driver's license. He’s not asking for registration or insurance,” Anglero-Wyrick said. “He's literally just standing there with us.”