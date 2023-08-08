A man with Bay Area ties who is accused of impersonating a police officer to kidnap, rape and imprison a woman may have more victims across the country, the FBI says.

The FBI says Negasi Zuberi, who also allegedly uses the aliases Justin Hyche, Justin Kouassi and Negasi Sakima, drove to Seattle on July 15. There, he allegedly went to an area known for sex work and picked up a woman. Once she was in his car, court records say Zuberi, 29, claimed to be an undercover police officer, putting her in handcuffs and leg irons. He then allegedly drove her to his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where authorities say he had prepared a makeshift dungeon out of cinder blocks in his garage.

When Zuberi left, the FBI says the woman frantically clawed through an opening in the door and ran out into the street. Court records indicate the woman believed "she would likely die if she did not attempt to escape." She was able to stop a passing driver and call police for help. When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a checklist called "Operation Take Over" written by Zuberi. Among the steps listed was reminder to go after women who wouldn't be missed to avoid "any kind of an investigation," according to the FBI.

Zuberi did not follow item No. 1 in the "Operation Take Over" plan that police found in the house — a note to leave his phone at home, authorities say. FBI Special Agent Travis Gluesenkamp said in an affidavit that GPS location data from Zuberi's cellphone showed he was in Seattle on July 15. Both his phone and the woman's phone also traveled from Seattle to Klamath Falls that day, Gluesenkamp said.

Once Zuberi realized the woman was gone, the FBI says he went on the run. He was arrested in Reno and is now behind bars in Nevada, waiting to be extradited to Oregon, where he is charged in federal court with interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Since his arrest, more reports have emerged of alleged criminal behavior. NBC News reported that a woman filed a restraining order petition against Zuberi in Contra Costa County in 2020. In it, the woman claimed he physically assaulted her, broke into her home repeatedly and took her phone and money. "My kids hide from him because he's always loud and angry and unpredictable," she wrote in the petition. "Wakes them up all hours of the night making them cry all time."

The FBI believes Zuberi likely has more victims and has set up a website where people can submit tips. Between August 2016 and today, he is believed to have lived in California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada.

"Sakima has several different methods to gain control of his victims, including drugging their drinks, pretending to be a police officer, and soliciting the services of sex workers and then violently sexually assaulting them," the FBI says. "Some of the encounters may have been filmed to make it appear as if the assault was consensual. The victims are threatened with retaliation if they notify the police."

Zuberi is married and has at least one child, but the FBI did not say whether they were living in the Klamath Falls home and declined to answer questions about them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.