Man with loaded gun, knives arrested at Howarth Park in Santa Rosa, police say

Santa Rosa police arrested a 21-year-old homeless man at Howarth Park after they say he was found in possession of a possibly stolen gun and several knives.

Officers patrolling in the area around 2:45 p.m. Friday saw a suspicious vehicle with an expired registration that was sitting at the east side Santa Rosa park, according to the department.

The lone male occupant, officers reported, “appeared to be watching people (at) the baseball fields.”

Officers approached the vehicle and identified the driver as Alexander Whitfield of Santa Rosa.

Inside the vehicle, officers noticed the handle of what they described as a large buck knife near the floor of the passenger side and they asked Whitfield to step out of the car.

Officers learned that Whitfield was known to the department and allegedly had a history of threatening suicide by cop, the department said.

Officers handcuffed Whitfield, who told officers he also had a gun in the car “and he wanted to die,” according to the department.

Authorities said police also found a loaded .38-caliber revolver in a fanny pack in the back seat of the car. The gun was registered to someone in El Cerrito, officials said.

Whitfield was arrested on suspicion of several firearms violations and taken to the Sonoma County jail. A search of the jail roster Sunday did not turn up any inmates under that name.

Santa Rosa police said the department has reached out to the El Cerrito Police Department to determine if the firearm found in the car with Whitfield was stolen.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.