Man with shotgun killed by Bakersfield police after chase

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 25, 2021, 8:07AM
BAKERSFIELD — Police in Bakersfield on Thursday shot and killed a man they said ran into traffic lanes with a shotgun after a high-speed chase.

Officers tried to stop a Chevrolet Avalanche on a Bakersfield street shortly before 4:30 a.m. but the truck took off on southbound State Route 99 at more than 100 mph, according to a police statement.

When the Avalanche tried to leave the highway, the driver lost control on a turn and hit a tree. Three men jumped out and fled, police said.

“One of the suspects was holding a shotgun" and ran into the southbound lanes, the statement said.

An officer opened fire, killing him at the scene, police said. His name wasn't immediately released.

An unarmed second man was taken into custody after fleeing on the side of the highway and the third man was captured several hours later while hiding in a cornfield near the highway, police said.

Burglary tools and suspected stolen catalytic converters were found in the car, authorities said.

