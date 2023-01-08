A man headed to help Pacific Gas and Electric Co. with power restoration after a series of storms was killed in a Mendocino County crash Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched about 7:50 a.m. to a report of a fatal crash at the 4100 block of Mountain View Road in Manchester, according to Capt. Gregory Van Patten, the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

When deputies arrived, two people were being extricated from a utility service truck off of the roadway.

Driver Edgar Castillo, 37, of Elk Grove was pronounced dead at the scene, Van Patten said.

His passenger suffered critical injuries in the crash and was transported to a hospital on the coast before being taken to another Sonoma County hospital. The passenger’s condition is unknown Sunday, Van Patten said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by California Highway Patrol, though Van Patten said Mendocino County has seen a lot of rain and wind over the past few days, which could have had contributed to the crash.

Castillo and the passenger were working for Mountain F Enterprises, a company contracted by PG&E to help with the utility’s storm response.

The pair was headed to Point Arena to perform vegetation management work when Castillo lost control of the vehicle and rolled over off the roadway, said PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles.

“This safety incident underscores the hazardous conditions under which our co-workers, contract and mutual aid partners are working as part of our storm response,” Boyles said in an email. “We are assisting both local authorities and the MFE team with their investigation into this tragic incident.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Castillo’s funeral expenses.

