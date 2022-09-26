‘Mandela’ bill would limit solitary confinement in California prisons and jails

In solitary confinement, a former California inmate recalled, there were two kinds of people: One kind would read books in their cells, exercise and do and re-do crossword puzzles. The other kind would scream and curse, refuse to dress and throw their feces at the walls.

The goal in solitary confinement, he said, was to avoid becoming the second kind of inmate.

“There’s one that’s resilient and one that’s not so resilient,” said the man, a former member of the Mexican Mafia who asked CalMatters not to use his name for fear of retaliation. “I’ve seen people go over the edge.”

The former inmate spent several consecutive years in solitary confinement at a California prison — a circumstance some lawmakers want to change. A bill before Gov. Gavin Newsom would limit solitary confinement in California to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days out of 180.

Assembly Bill 2632, named the “California Mandela Act” after former political prisoner Nelson Mandela, would be the most wide-ranging change to solitary confinement of any state, limiting the practice in all California prisons, jails and immigration detention facilities. Its contentious passage through the Legislature ended largely on party-line votes, with Republicans continuing to raise an alarm about the bill’s potential costs.

Proponents of limiting or doing away with solitary confinement have long argued it is inhumane, ineffective and tantamount to torture. Law enforcement groups have asked Newsom to veto the bill, arguing that prison and jail officials, not legislators, should determine when and where to use solitary confinement.

The former inmate – who spent decades alone in 8-by-10 cells at multiple California prisons, much of it in solitary – has a surprising outlook.

He thinks eliminating solitary confinement is a bad idea.

“That’s crazy,” he said. “I don’t think there’s much thought put into it. I believe they think it’s detrimental to the psyche of the individuals who are being housed there.

“But without some kind of deterrent, I mean, you go whack a guy and you get 15 days in the hole and you’re back in a regular general population yard.”

Solitary confinement in California takes many forms. There are few regulations and no universal definition, but generally, solitary confinement means spending 22 to 23 hours per day in a single cell, usually about the size of an elevator.

The bill before Newsom also bans solitary confinement entirely for anyone younger than 26 or older than 59; people who are pregnant, recently had a baby or suffered a miscarriage; and people who suffer from a physical or mental disability.

“Without some kind of deterrent, I mean, you go whack a guy and you get 15 days in the hole and you’re back in a regular general population yard.” Former Mexican Mafia member

The bill would make California the first state to ban solitary confinement in immigration detention. Last year, New York legislators enacted a similar 15-day limit on solitary confinement in prisons and jails.

“It creates the culture of deprivation and violence itself,” said Margo Mendelson, legal director of the Prison Law Office, which co-sponsored the bill. “People do get better, places are more peaceful, re-entry is more successful when we bring programming and relationships and social contacts back to these spaces.”

Solitary confinement in and out of favor

Research conducted in the last 20 years has shown solitary confinement to be harmful to the people incarcerated, as well as expensive and ineffective in rehabilitating prisoners. The health effects cited include depression and anxiety, but also hallucinations and hypersensitivity to sounds and smells. Suicidal ideation and attempts are far higher for inmates in solitary confinement than the general population, some of the same research shows.

In 2015, the United Nations defined any period of isolation beyond 15 days as torture. In a 2016 editorial, former President Barack Obama called solitary confinement “an affront to our common humanity.”

But it’s become one of the most regularly-used tools by prison and jail administrators to punish violent inmates, sequester disruptive ones and, sometimes, as a protective measure for former police officers or other inmates who would be obvious targets inside.

“The practice is incredibly resilient,” said Keramet Reiter, a University of California, Irvine, criminologist who has done extensive research on solitary confinement.

“This isn’t the first time that people have looked around and said, ‘Wow, this seems like a really damaging practice, let’s get rid of it.’ We’ve been looking around and saying that since the 1800s.”