Mannequins mistaken for bodies in Stockton canal

California Highway Patrol officers who received a report about a body in a Stockton canal were relieved to discover they actually were mannequins, according to CBS13.

CHP received a 911 call at about 8 a.m. Monday after a trucker saw the floating limbs near Highway 99 and Arch Road.

“The first visual is ‘oh my gosh’ and then you kind of go wait a second there’s a leg here, a leg there,” CHP Officer Ruben Jones said.

Once officers realized the limbs belonged to mannequins, Jones decided to “have a little fun” posting about what they’d found on social media, he said.

Jones posted a few photos of the mannequins to Facebook and joked about the Stockton Kraken, who attacks people every Valentine’s Day because of his broken heart.

“This was just some mannequins out for a morning swim,” he wrote. “We’re not sure where these mannequins came from or how they got in the water, but have no fear....no mannequins were injured or killed in the making, creating or writing of this post.....”