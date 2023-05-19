Man found dead at Santa Rosa intersection, police say

The body of an unidentified man was found Thursday night at the intersection of West Steele Lane and Royal Oak Place in northwest Santa Rosa, authorities said.

An area resident found the body in the intersection, located near Hilliard Comstock Northwest Community Park, and called police about 10:35 p.m., said Lt. Christopher Mahurin, a spokesperson for the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers found the man lying facedown in the road “with apparent injuries,” but officials weren’t able to release details of the injuries Friday afternoon, Mahurin said.

The man’s identity is not known and his cause of death is under investigation, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

