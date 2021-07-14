Subscribe

Man’s body found in ravine in Mendocino County

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 13, 2021, 10:02PM
A body was found Saturday in Branscomb by Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies.

The man, who the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office described as partially clothed and with a history of poor health, was identified as James John Docherty Jr., 54, of Branscomb.

He had been missing for three or four days, but his disappearance had not been reported to law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A friend who had been searching for Docherty found the body about 200 feet down a ravine and about 480 feet from Docherty’s home on Wilderness Lodge Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man might have died as a result of exposure to the elements, but the official cause of death won’t be known until an autopsy with a toxicology/BA analysis is completed.

It may take four to six weeks to get the results, according to the news release

