Man’s body found in Rohnert Park creek, foul play not suspected

The body of a man was was discovered in Hinebaugh Creek in Rohnert Park Friday, but police say foul play was not suspected.

Rohnert Park police officers responded to a call about a possible deceased person near Commerce Boulevard and found a man lying on his back in the creek beneath an overpass.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers and medical personnel confirmed the man was dead, and he was identified as a 52-year-old male resident of Sonoma County.

Police said foul play is not suspected. Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Detective Kevin Escher at 707-588-3542 and refer to Case 23-0338.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.