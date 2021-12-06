Manslaughter trial of ex-Sonoma County deputy to begin this week

Trial proceedings are set to begin this week for former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount, who is accused of manslaughter in the 2019 killing of Bloomfield resident David Ward during a traffic stop.

Blount is the first Sonoma County law enforcement officer to face homicide charges linked to killing someone while on duty.

After a pretrial appearance Wednesday, the first day of Blount’s trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday in the courtroom of Judge Robert LaForge.

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault by a peace officer. Both offenses are felonies.

The charges stem from the Nov. 27, 2019 death of Ward, 52, during an early morning traffic stop.

Deputies attempted to pull over Ward’s Honda Civic after he had reported it stolen, unaware that Ward had recovered his car and was behind the wheel, according to authorities.

Following a brief pursuit through west county, Ward stopped his car near his home in Bloomfield but refused deputies’ orders to open the door or get out of the vehicle.

Video from deputies’ body-worn cameras show Blount reached into the vehicle through the driver’s side window, wrapped his arm around Ward’s neck, in a now-banned neck hold, and bashed his head into the door frame multiple times.

Another deputy, Jason Little, shot Ward with a stun gun through the driver’s side window.

Ward, who relatives said suffered from poor physical and mental health and used a wheelchair, fell unconscious while handcuffed on the ground outside the car. He stopped breathing and died at the scene.

The Marin County Coroner ruled the death a homicide, concluding Ward died from cardiorespiratory collapse, blunt impact injuries, neck restraint and the use of a TASER caused by a “physical confrontation with law enforcement.”

If convicted, Blount could be sentenced to six years in prison.

In a video about the traffic stop and Ward’s death released by the Sheriff’s Office in late 2019, Sheriff Mark Essick said Blount’s conduct was “extremely troubling” and "does not reflect the culture of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.”

Essick went on to say he had served Blount a notice that he would be fired. But the 19-year department veteran retired before that happened and ahead of the Sheriff’s Office completion of its investigation into the incident.

Authorities arrested Blount in November 2020, after a rarely used, secret criminal grand jury returned a verdict to indict the ex-deputy. The jury’s 19 members heard testimony from medical and use-of-force experts, as well as local law enforcement agents including Assistant Sheriff Jim Naugle, who testified that Blount made tactical errors during the incident that needlessly escalated the situation.

The other deputy involved in the death, Little, was not disciplined or charged.

An internal Sheriff’s Office investigation into his actions cleared him of any violation of policy, including policies about use of force, stun-gun use, firearms, major incident notifications, and hostage and barricade incidents.

However, in an audit of that investigation by the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Outreach and Review, the county watchdog agency disagreed with the Sheriff’s Office’s findings regarding Deputy Little.

IOLERO concluded that Little had indeed violated department policy..

That policy, IOLERO said in its annual report, which was published last month, involves a deputy’s duty to intercede. It requires deputies try to interrupt and prevent excessive and unreasonable force by their colleagues.

"IOLERO understands that it was Charles Blount, not Deputy Little, who created the situation and who was responsible for Mr. Ward’s death. Nevertheless, we cannot overlook the point that Deputy Little appears to have had ample opportunity to intercede in Mr. Blount’s egregious behavior, that a departmental policy required him to do that, and that he made no attempt to comply,“ the audit stated.

IOLERO recommended that the Sheriff’s Office “strongly encourage” its employees to fulfill their duty to intercede when witnessing acts that violate department policy. The watchdog agency cannot make recommendations about individual deputy’s discipline for misconduct.

In April, Sonoma County settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Ward’s family for a record $3.8 million.

The trial is scheduled to begin Friday with legal motions, followed by jury selection and opening statements. Both Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner and Blount’s attorney, Harry Stern, previously said the trial would likely take three weeks.

