Manteca establishes a 'Millennial Advisory Committee'

Manteca’s elected officials are hoping to gain the insight and advice of the city’s millennial population by creating a millennial committee.

According to the Manteca Bulletin, the Millennial Advisory Committee was first proposed in January, but due to the coronavirus, the city council postponed establishing of the committee until in-person interviews could be conducted with applicants.

The criteria to become a member of the committee is to be a current resident of the City of Manteca and to have been born sometime between the years 1980 and 2000.

Manteca already has both a youth advisory committee and a senior advisory committee. In years past, the youth committee has advised the council on topics related to teenagers, such as curfews and cruising, whereas the senior committee has largely overseen the Manteca Senior Center.

A total of 16 applicants applied to be members of the committee and, if appointed, they would serve a two-year term that would begin on July 1. The stated duties and goals of these committee members include the following:

Help develop initiatives on attracting and retaining millennial residents.

Connect the millennial generation to engagement opportunities — service clubs were offered as an example — with the larger community.

Create a mentorship model to engage those who are now or returning to active civic involvement.

Provide recommendations regarding programs and actions aimed at making Manteca “a desirable place to live, work and create."

Merge the “existing worlds of the tried and true community professionals with the next wave of business owners, advocates, and residents."

Fernando Martinez is an SFGATE editorial assistant. Contact: fernando.martinez@sfgate.com