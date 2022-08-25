Many mysteries remain in strange case of man strangled with a zip tie near Modesto

Michelle Silva believes her kid brother would want her to stop trying to learn the details of his death in La Grange seven years ago.

"I am thinking he is up there (in heaven) saying, 'I'm gone, don't go through this effort," Silva said of her brother Robert Kope.

But Michelle can't shake the alarm she felt when she learned her brother died in the same fashion as his girlfriend seven years before, with a zip tie around his neck.

She can't stop wondering whether his killer was someone he knew, or a desperate stranger her brother stopped to help on the side of a rural country road.

And as the oldest sister who helped her disabled mother raise her siblings, Michelle can't help but feel she somehow could have protected her brother.

On Oct. 7, 2015, Kope, 53, was found lying in the fetal position in the tall dry weeds along the side of La Grange Road. His motorcycle was on its side about a quarter mile away.

His possessions were scattered near his body; a pair of pants, a phone charger, gloves, a broken cellphone, a disposable camera and the bag they'd been in. Kope's driver's license lay right next to his head, atop a red coin purse, according to a witness.

When Silva learned her brother was strangled with a zip tie, she immediately thought of the woman he was dating in 2008, who also was found dead with a zip tie around her neck.

The night before her death, the woman asked Kope to stay over but he declined because he had to get up early the next morning.

"He felt terrible, thinking, 'If I had only stayed' .... and her family kind of treated him as persona non grata," Silva said. "Being the last person who saw her, the police looked at him quite in depth."

Ultimately Kope was ruled out and the girlfriend's death was classified a suicide.

After her brother's death, Silva questioned if detectives in the former girlfriend's case got it wrong and if her death and Kope's could be connected.

"That was one of the things that really stood out for us," said Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Detective Jesse Tovar. "It did raise some red flags for us."

But after detectives read reports in the former girlfriend's case, it appeared to be a coincidence, said Tovar, who investigates cold cases and took over Kope's case last year.

He said the former girlfriend had a history of mental health issues, including previous suicide attempts.

Investigators concluded Kope's death couldn't have been a suicide due to several factors, but primarily how tightly the zip tie was cinched around his neck. It would have been very difficult for Kope to achieve that on his own, Tovar said.

Also, there was no indication he was in any kind of mental distress. He was on his way to his home in San Jose when he died. He'd checked in with his current girlfriend several times throughout the trip. And he had plans scheduled: a job interview the following day, a dentist appointment the day after that, and a family reunion a few weeks later.

Kope, an avid motorcyclist, was on one of hundreds of rides he took in his lifetime, Silva said.

An 'easygoing ... go with the flow' guy

She said her brother's love of travel and adventure started at a young age in Texarkana, Texas.

"We had one of those normal childhoods of the '60s," she said. "We got up in the morning and ran out and played and didn't come home until dark."

The middle child, "Robert was an easygoing personality; he was adaptive, he could go with the flow," Silva said.

He knew his way around an engine. One of his first jobs was as a mechanic at a Ford dealership. After that, he joined the Air Force and served as an airplane mechanic for four years, Silva said.

Following his service, Kope began work as a facilities engineer, which gave him the opportunity to move to the Bay Area in the late 1990s.

"He was at one with the place," Silva said. "He said he had never been anywhere he enjoyed more."

Kope met dozens of other motorcyclists, went on rides with them throughout the state and participated in races.

He would take solo trips, too.

He'd travel back roads whenever possible and keep a camera and portable fishing pole in his bag so he was prepared whenever he came across beautiful scenery or a good fishing hole.

He was riding alone the day he was killed, on his way home from Oroville, where he'd stayed with a racing buddy.

A text, a photo of blackberries and a final call

Kope's girlfriend of two years provided The Bee an account of her last contacts with him in the hours before he was killed.

She's still too distraught to be interviewed for this story and asked to remain anonymous, but she provided answers to questions from The Bee in an email via Silva.

At 6:27 a.m. Oct. 6, Kope texted his girlfriend that he was packing up and planned to stop at a Starbucks before he hit the road.