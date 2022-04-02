Many say they’re confused about whether, when to get second booster

WASHINGTON — A blizzard of questions from bewildered patients, friends and even other doctors have inundated Maryland primary care doctor Kavita Patel in the last few days, since the Biden administration authorized a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine for millions of Americans 50 and older.

Some sought advice on whether to try to time their fourth shots to the next wave of infections. Others were frantic about getting a dose immediately. A few younger than 50 but with chronic health problem wondered why they had been left out.

But this time around, the federal government offered little detailed guidance about who should get the additional dose and when. Instead, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that immunocompromised and older Americans could get the fourth shot while stopping short of recommending they do so — a change from some previous decisions regarding coronavirus vaccines. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said those most likely to benefit fall into two categories: those 65 and older, or anyone 50 and older with underlying medical conditions who are at higher risk for severe disease from COVID-19.

“It does feel like we're a little bit of an afterthought,” Patel, a primary care doctor at Mary's Center, a community health center, said of physicians, noting she received no outreach from the CDC or other federal agencies. “We're understaffed, under resourced, and we're being asked to exert clinical nuance when we don't have the tools to do it.”

Some doctors and experts shared that view, arguing the agency's scant guidance left them responsible for complicated clinical decisions in a landscape with unclear and constantly evolving data. They also said federal agencies offered little warning that new guidelines regarding second boosters were coming, leaving them unprepared and confused by the policy shift.

Others said they agreed with the decision by the Food and Drug Administration and CDC, saying federal officials could not risk delaying second boosters for those who are most vulnerable since the omicron subvariant BA. 2, which is already fueling infection spikes in Europe and Asia, may cause a surge here. Those experts noted that older Americans are more likely to have weaker immune systems and people over 50 are more likely to have underlying health risks.

They also said risk varies widely from person to person, and doctors and patients should have the opportunity to make individual choices about fourth shots based on a slew of factors, including their age, health, the level of infection where they live and the number of months since their last shot.

The new guidelines come amid a series of confusing and conflicting messages on booster shots since last summer, when federal officials and outside experts fiercely debated whether they were needed. As the omicron wave began, federal officials strongly recommended them and relied on boosters as a critical tool to protect people.

But booster uptake has been lower than desired, including among older Americans at increased risk for severe disease. Doctors said they're still struggling to get people their first booster, let alone beginning discussions about a second.

“There's been unfortunately a string of guidance and statements made by various departments and agencies, FDA and CDC included, throughout the pandemic and most of them have not been very clear or easily interpretable,” said James Lawler, an infectious-disease physician and co-director of the Global Center for Health Security at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “And this one is the same.”

“There needs to be a lot more guidance put out for physicians and providers as well. It's a complicated landscape. There's lots of data, the data are potentially all over the map and it's very hard even for infectious-disease doctors to keep up with all of the latest data,” Lawler said.

Adding to the confusion was the CDC's new guidance on booster shots for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The agency released data showing that the nearly 17 million Americans who received the one-shot coronavirus vaccine are less protected against serious illness and hospitalizations than those who got the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots. It greenlighted a second booster, either of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, for the 1.3 million people who received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and a Johnson & Johnson booster at least four months ago.

For Patel, who works in a clinic that treats mostly Medicaid patients, many of whom received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that guidance was especially confounding. The CDC's language was so confusing, she said, that it was unclear which Johnson & Johnson recipients should be getting mRNA boosters and how many shots those patients should be getting.