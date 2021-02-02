Many who have received the coronavirus vaccine wonder: What can I safely do?

Soon after Marc Wilson gets his second dose of coronavirus vaccine, he plans to resume one of his pre-pandemic joys: swimming laps with his friends. But most other activities - including volunteering at a food pantry and homeless shelter - will be off-limits until the outbreak is curbed and scientists know more about the threat of emerging variants.

"I can definitely broaden the things I do, but I still have to be quite cautious," said Wilson, 70, a retired accountant in Norman, Okla., who has diabetes and other health problems. "When your doctor tells you, 'If you get covid, you're dead,' that gets your attention real good."

The arrival of coronavirus vaccines is beginning to have an impact on everyday life, with millions of newly inoculated Americans eagerly anticipating a return to long-postponed activities and visits with sorely missed relatives and friends. But with Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, warning that vaccinations are not a "pass," the recently inoculated are engaged in a new round of complicated risk-benefit assessments. What can I safely do? Where can I go? And how do I interact with peoplewho are not vaccinated?

The answers aren't simple. In the meantime, the asymmetric nature of the rollout - with many older Americans and health-care workers receiving shots first, while tens of millions of others await their turns - is shifting relationships in families and in society more broadly. Grandparents who once hunkered down at home, most vulnerable to a virus that preys on the elderly, now are likely to be better protected than younger relatives who are waiting to be vaccinated.

Experts agree broadly on many issues people have questions about. But they differ on details and lack some important information. They still don't know, for example, whether people who are vaccinated can get asymptomatic infections and pass them on to those who are not inoculated - which is why they urge people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing even after receiving their shots.Scientists also are racing to determine how much protection vaccines offer against the highly transmissible variants popping up in the United States.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are about 95 percent effective against the original version of the virus and highly effective against a variant first found in Britain. New data show vaccines by Novavax and Johnson & Johnson also provide robust protection. But, based on early data, the vaccines appear less potent against a variant that was first identified in South Africa and has been found in the United States.

One thing is clear: Reports of mutated coronaviruses are fueling anxiety and confusion in a populace already worn out by conflicting advice on a pandemic that has been raging for nearly a year in the United States.

"It's brutally hard," said Robert Wachter, chief of the medicine department at the University of California at San Francisco. "For the past year, we have had our game plan for living and now we have these curveballs - the increased prevalence of the virus, the variants and the vaccines. We have all had to learn to be armchair epidemiologists and now we have these new realities."

Wachter, 64, who recently got his second shot, said he feels comfortable doing a few things he did not do before being vaccinated, such as going to the dentist and having his hair cut professionally, rather than by his wife, who has not been vaccinated. But he is careful to avoid doing anything that could increase her risk.

He does not plan to dine indoors with people outside his household, even if they are vaccinated, until the coronavirus is much less prevalent and not able to circulate freely. Earlier in the pandemic, experts thought such herd immunity could be achieved after 70 to 75 percent of people were vaccinated or had developed natural immunity from previous coronavirus infections. But the level of coverage may need to be even higher - 80 to 85 percent - if a more transmissible strain becomes dominant, a top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. That could delay herd immunity until the fall or later, scientists say.

Wachter and several older Americans who were recently vaccinated told The Washington Post that they consider themselves fortunate to have gotten the shots and realize navigating the uncertainties of a post-vaccine life is a good problem to have. Many are being conservative - birthday parties in crowded bars are not on their agendas - and using their new status to help others who remain unprotected, including adult children who previously had been anxious about their parents' vulnerability.