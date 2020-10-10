Map: Glass fire’s proximity to past fires in the North Bay

With the Glass fire perimeter so close to the Tubbs fire burn scar, the question, “Didn’t that area burn before?” comes up.

To answer that, this map shows the major wildfires that have burned in the North Bay since 2015. The fires that were directly adjacent to the Glass fire include the Nuns and Tubbs fires in 2017 and the Valley fire in 2015. Most of eastern Lake County also has burned in the past five years, with the Rocky, Jerusalem, Pawnee and Ranch fires all connecting with each other.