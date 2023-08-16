Map: Head Fire in Siskiyou County The fire near the Oregon-California border has prompted evacuation orders.| share on facebook share on twitter email this article August 16, 2023, 8:23AM Updated 16 minutes ago See where the Head Fire is burning in Siskiyou County. This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://maps.pressdemocrat.com/wildfire/?lat=41.77182378456081&lon=-123.03863525390626&z=11">Click here to view this embed</a>. Source: Cal Fire, Integrated Reporting of Wildland-Fire Information (IRWIN), National Interagency Fire Center, ESRI
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: