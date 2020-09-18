Map lets users compare size of West Coast wildfires to any US city

It’s hard to put into perspective the enormity of wildfires burning across the West from Washington state to California.

NBC News has created a map tool that allows users to compare the size of recent wildfires to any city across the U.S. The map’s data is based on information from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Interagency Fire Center as of Sunday, Sept. 13.

Based on the map, the August Complex fire ― which spans Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties ― is 19.7 times the size of Santa Rosa.

Oregon’s Beachie Creek fire is 7.4 times the size of Santa Rosa, 22.7 times the size of Petaluma and 6.4 times the size of San Francisco.

Go here to view the map.