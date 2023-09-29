Marchers mourn slain Santa Rosa man, call attention to violence

People who loved Asante VanDyke gathered in his memory Thursday to call attention to the sort of community violence that took his life.

The Santa Rosa native was shot dead in February at age 27. Thursday would have been his 28th birthday.

“It's not a protest. It's about awareness for our community” said VanDyke’s mother, Kelli Clark, who organized a march from Santa Rosa City Hall to the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street where her son was killed Feb. 2 in a confrontation that started in a nearby bar.

“This happened on Mendocino Avenue and it just blows my mind,” Clark said. “I want awareness and justice and to say that's not OK and weapons aren't OK and that you should be safe in places that you go.”

“I even feel bad,” she added. “The fact that I grew up here, I'm born and raised here, and I feel now like I wasn't doing better as a community member. Like my head's been in the sand about guns and weapons and all this stuff.”

About 50 people set off from City Hall soon after 5 p.m. They carried signs with printed pictures of VanDyke and chanted: “Stop the Violence.” “Justice for Asante.”

Some messages were more pointed. One directed at the Sonoma County District Attorney said: “Carla Rodriguez No Justice No Peace.” Another referred to Santa Rosa mayor: “Natalie Rogers what are you doing to keep our community safe?”

Rogers, whose stepsister died by suicide with a gun when Rogers was 15, has been a vocal advocate for gun violence prevention.

VanDyke was born in 1995 and graduated from Piner High School, where he played basketball and won the Coaches’ Award for playing out of position at center all year.

“He was definitely a Michael Jordan-type of player,” Clark said. “A skinny three (small forward) with handle, but he was tall and in his junior year when he went there they lost their big man so he stepped up.”

After graduating, VanDyke studied photography at Santa Rosa Junior College and built a social media following around his chosen art form. He left behind more than 2,000 photographs that he took, his mother said, of subjects ranging from San Francisco to Bodega Bay.

“Our family is devastated,” said Sire Clark, a cousin of VanDyke’s.

James Horton, a neighbor of VanDyke’s family, said he is a veteran of the Iraq War and that a teenage VanDyke helped pull him from a deep postwar despair.

“He brought me out of it, just by being kind and talking to me,” Horton said.

In May, Richard Ponce, 25, and Braulio Garcia III, 36, each pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with VanDyke’s slaying. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

According to Santa Rosa police, VanDyke was among two groups of people who got into an argument at a business — identified by Ponce’s attorney, Ryan Wilber, as Gary’s at the Belvedere — before going outside, where he was shot.

Santa Rosa resident Louis Robert Campos, 38, has been identified as a third suspect in the killing and investigators are still looking for him.

Ponce is accused of fatally shooting VanDyke. Garcia is accused of stabbing two other victims, who suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.

The killing was the second of what to date have been eight homicides in Santa Rosa this year.

The marchers alternated chants. “No Justice, No Peace,” was one. Another evoked VanDyke’s nickname, Tay, derived from his middle name, Tayahti: “Whose day? Tay’s Day.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay