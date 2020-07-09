Marcie Waldron, 1951-2020

Marcie Waldron, community volunteer and generous benefactor of local nonprofits, died peacefully at home on July 2. She was 67.

Waldron lived in the Sonoma Valley for nearly 20 years and involved herself tirelessly in local causes. She volunteered at Vintage House, the Sonoma Community Center, La Luz, Wilmar Family Grief and Healing Center, Impact 100, Kiwanis, Meals on Wheels, the Teen Center and Pets Lifeline, and served for a year on the editorial board of the Index-Tribune.

Her many contributions led to her appointment as the city’s “Alcaldessa” in 2015. As honorary mayor, Waldron spearheaded a campaign dubbed “Got the Dot?” to encourage 1,500 local residents to register as organ donors, denoted by a pink dot on their driving licenses.

Marcie Waldron’s ’Got the Dot?’ campaign sticker. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

That pink dot became Waldron’s signature accessory, and she wore it in every imaginable way. “On her handbags, her clothing, and her canes,” Whitney Evans, a longtime friend, remembered fondly. “She was just an unbelievable force for good.”

Waldron’s interest in organ donation was personal, as she was herself a recipient. Childhood diabetes had damaged both of her kidneys, and Waldron underwent a kidney and pancreas transplant in her 40s. After the donated kidney failed in 2018, Waldron’s large group of loyal friends mobilized in search of a new one.

An appropriate match was eventually located, but by then Waldron’s health was too compromised for the surgery, and she was forced to endure regular dialysis in the last years of her life. She accepted that fate with characteristic good will, Evans said, despite kidney dialysis being “the most rigorous weekly medical treatment.”

Marcie Waldron advocating for her organ-donation drive. (Julie Vader/Special to the Index-Tribune)

But despite the burden of chronic disease, and losing a leg to diabetes, Waldron never dabbled in despair. “There was never any self-pity,” Waldron’s brother, Douglas Fenn Wilson, of Glen Ellen, told the Index-Tribune. “She just wasn’t inclined that way. She didn’t want to be set apart for having any kind of physical disability.”

Longtime friend and Diamond A neighbor Wayne Schake agreed. “She was just an incredible person,” Schake said. “She was always full-speed ahead, despite her physical challenges. Nothing could stop that lady! I think we all want to emulate Marcie.”

Waldron was remembered by her friends as an individual with unique stamina and heart who routinely put the needs of others ahead of her own. “She was just one of those people who is there when she’s needed, and no one ever had to ask,” Greg Brennan said. “It’s a superpower that some people have. They just show up and help. She set the bar about 40 feet high.”

Lee Morgan Brown, who until recently directed the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance, also counted Waldron as a dear friend. “She was always looking out for my well-being, and checking in with me,” Brown said. “She would often drop into the Mentoring office and hide beautiful hand-polished hearts while visiting, and at a later date I would find the hidden treasures with her initials on the back as if to say ‘hello, how are you, and I’m thinking of you.’”

A few of the necklaces crafted and sold by Marcie Waldron. (Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune.)

Beauty was essential, to Waldron’s mind, and she took great pleasure in creating small moments of loveliness. “She loved applying her artistic talent to give people a little jolt of joy,” her brother said. “She loved doing clever little things with her hands.”

One of Waldron’s most recent community contributions was creation of “Soup’s On,” a Vintage House program that allows Valley seniors to socialize over a free lunch. “She was so friendly, so welcoming,” Evans said. “It was such a pleasure knowing we would see her there each week.”

Told by doctors she would likely not live past the age of 25 after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 3, Waldron embraced a “carpe diem” philosophy of life. She earned a degree in art and recreation from San Diego State University, and spent the next 10 years heading up art and recreation programs in various national parks. Her favorite by far, according to her brother, was Wyoming’s Grand Tetons.

Waldron’s love of the outdoors was lifelong, formed by time spent at a diabetic summer camp in the Sierra. “Bearskin Camp had a lot to do with her love of the mountains and the outdoors,” her brother said.

After sating her wanderlust, Waldron settled in Petaluma and contributed to the social fabric of that city, earning a “Good Egg” award and “Woman of the Year” honors in 1997. But then she met and fell in love with Dave Waldron — founder of Sonoma’s Waldron Landscape — and started a new life in the Valley of the Moon.

Their love story was full of adventure, and the enduring joys of sudden family, as Dave brought six siblings with him to the match. Some of those family members were in the room last week when Waldron slipped away, surrounding her with comfort and love. She took her last breath in the arms of her husband, at home in their house on a hill.

Imploring her loved ones “not to be sad,” Waldron reminded them of the good life she’d lived. “I’ve had a wonderful life full of love, friends, fun and adventures — and I’ve lived much longer than anyone ever imagined.”

And yet, in the quiet that follows the departure of someone dear, her adopted city somberly reckoned with its loss, happy to have claimed Marcie Waldron for their own, and profoundly sorry to have to let her go.

