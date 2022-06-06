Mariachis ride into Uvalde with songs of heartache and hope

UVALDE, Texas — A bus rolled in off the dusty highway and into the heart of a town mired in sorrow.

Outsiders had sent so much to Uvalde lately: food, flowers, millions of dollars in donations, prayers — gestures, large and small, meant to acknowledge a grief that no one believed they could cure. Like the others, compelled to do something, dozens of mariachi musicians had traveled from San Antonio with the hope that they could deliver a dose of comfort.

In the square that has become an expression of Uvalde’s pain, where 21 crosses were erected to mark the lives stolen by the gunman who stormed into an elementary school, the musicians gathered along the edge of a fountain and started to play, drawing on the aching words of the revered Mexican musician Juan Gabriel.

Tú eres la tristeza de mis ojos

Que lloran en silencio por tu amor

You are the sadness in my eyes

That cry in silence for your love

“They don’t pet you,” Anthony Medrano, one of the performers, said of the lyrics. “They cut you.”

Healing requires honesty, however lacerating, he said. A mariachi performance such as this one was meant to be a journey, starting in darkness and climbing closer to the light.

Mariachi music — with its trumpets, strings and serenades — often conjures images of jubilation or romance, its costumed performers playing at quinceaneras, weddings, anniversaries and birthdays. Yet, in truth, performers say, the music traces the arc of life, as adept at accompanying the depths of anguish as soaring triumph.

“We as mariachis are there for every part of a person’s life,” Medrano, who helped coordinate the trip, told the other performers as they hit the road. “We’re called to step up and step in — and help comfort families and help comfort community. That’s what we’re going to do today.”

The performance came together with a post on Facebook that was circulated around the mariachi community in South Texas, encouraging musicians to meet in a parking lot on the edge of downtown San Antonio on Wednesday afternoon. Roughly three dozen got on the bus there. Others made the trip on their own. One group drove in from Eagle Pass, a border city an hour southwest of Uvalde.

The pull to join the performance was strong. “They look like our children,” Sandra Gonzalez, a violin player, said of the victims. “The faces look familiar.”

The musicians brought trumpets, violins, a saxophone, little five-string instruments called vihuelas and much larger guitarrónes mexicanos.

And although Uvalde is only a little more than an hour away from San Antonio, they also filled the bus with snacks: ice chests packed with water, beer, ham, cheese and bolillos, boxes of chips, and cardboard carriers with large plastic cups of sweet tea from Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, a chain that is something of a San Antonio institution.

The musicians ranged in age from a 7-year-old boy to those in their 60s and older. One family had three generations represented. There were music educators, real estate professionals, a medical student. Gonzalez is a nurse in a newborn intensive care unit.

“You look at this bus,” said Roland San Miguel, one of the performers. “You see the diversity. That’s my dad right there.”

“It shows that they’re not alone,” he added. “Uvalde is not alone.”

Those drawn to mariachi, as performers or as listeners, reflect the breadth of the Mexican American experience, particularly in a place such as South Texas. For some, Spanish is their first language, and their ties to Mexico are fresh. Others, though, are generations removed from Mexico. The music serves as a portal linking them with their heritage.

“There’s a pride in this music — it’s ours,” Medrano said. “When they need a spiritual recharge, they can do the grito.” (The grito is a spontaneous outburst — a howl or cry — of pure emotion that punctuates mariachi music, expressing excitement, heartbreak or lust.)

In some families, the tradition is passed down from one generation to the next. “I’m a fortunate one,” San Miguel said. “I was born into this.” The same was true for his 20-year-old son, Juan, who was also on the bus.

Others stumble into it. Some high schools in Texas have mariachi programs. About a decade ago, the University Interscholastic League, the organization in Texas that oversees statewide academic, athletic and arts competitions, added a contest for mariachi performing, just like with marching band, basketball and debate.

When Mark Cantu, another performer, was younger, Spanish was spoken in his home only when his parents wanted to say something they didn’t want children to hear. Yet when he heard mariachi music, something in it spoke to him. His father bought him a $50 violin from a pawnshop, and he supported himself in college playing weekend gigs in Laredo.