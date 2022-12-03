Subscribe

Marijuana delivery driver robbed, Santa Rosa police say

The robbery occurred when the victim returned from Oakland, police said. He ran away when approached by two men.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2022, 5:58PM
A marijuana delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, police said.

The driver was returning from a delivery to Oakland when he turned onto Piner Road about 4:40 p.m. He was approached from behind by an Audi sedan, and its driver “lightly rear-ended” the van, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The victim stopped to assess damage and was approached by two men, one with a handgun, police said. Two others were in the Audi. The van driver ran away.

The men in the Audi were last seen driving toward Highway 101 and the victim discovered cash and other items were taken, police said.

Officials are looking for witnesses and anyone with information leading to arrests may receive up to $2,500 from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

