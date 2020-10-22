Marin Catholic High School pauses on-campus learning due to student parties and sleepovers

Partying in the middle of a pandemic puts others at risk, says a Bay Area high school.

Marin Catholic High School suspended hybrid learning for two weeks after several sources shared concern over student sleepovers and at least one large party.

The principal of the Kentfield school Chris Valdez said in a statement posted online that he assumes most families are respecting county health guidelines, but the school can't tolerate behavior that puts the faculty, staff and other students at increased risk of COVID transmission or exposure.

"Hosting a large party, in particular, is a grave breach of trust and the spirit of community that has allowed us to reopen in-person," Valdez said.

"With no way of knowing at this point how many students were involved in these breaches of our guidelines, and to err on the side of caution, we will be suspending all in-person learning in the hybrid for two weeks."

The school has been operating under a hybrid model with students coming on campus for some classes and doing others from home. The suspension began Oct. 19 and will last through Nov. 2 with students doing all classes from home over Zoom. All extracurricular activities, including sports practices, were also temporarily cancelled.

At this point, the school hasn't detected any infections due to the large party but increased testing of students and staff is underway.

The state of California released guidelines this month allowing people from up to three separate households to congregate outdoors for no more than two hours.