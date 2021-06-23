Marin County: 90% of eligible residents vaccinated

Marin County has now vaccinated 90% of eligible residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, nearly 201,000 of Marin’s approximately 223,000 eligible residents have received at least one dose. Some 81.6% of eligible residents have completed their vaccine series.

“Reaching the 90% mark is very well timed. It coincides with our wide reopening last week, while we see variants of concern circulating in our community” said Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s public health officer.

The Governor retired the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy on June 15, and no longer restricts activities or businesses.

Marin County Public Health has reported that most COVID-19 now circulating in Marin is the Delta variant, a more infectious strain first identified in India. Current vaccines are proving to be protective against the Delta variant.

Two recent outbreaks among unvaccinated residents in Marin have been tied to the Delta variant, labeled a variant of concern by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One was centered in the adjacent towns of Fairfax and San Anselmo, and one tied to school in Novato. Both outbreaks were controlled within 14 days and are no longer active.

